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    Kia Seltos to Get New Variants

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Kia Seltos to Get New Variants
    • GTX (O) and X-Line (O) variants
    • Seltos achieves five-star BNCAP crash test rating

    The Kia Seltos will get two new variants as part of its product cycle and these will be optional variants of the GTX and X-Line trim. Reports suggest that the optional features will include a heads-up display linked to the seat memory function and a dashboard camera as part of the package. The HUD had been showcased during the global unveiling but has not been fitted to the current lineup, whilst the latter is expected to be added on at the dealer level.

    Interior Dashboard

    They are expected to be offered at a price premium over the GTX and X-Line variants but will be under the price of the ADAS-enabled models. There is no clarity if there will also be GTX (O) (A) and X-Line (O) (A) trims. If launched, these will become the new top trims for the SUV.

    The Seltos recently achieved a five-star BNCAP crash test rating of 31.70/32 for adult occupant safety and 45/49 for child occupant safety, the latter is now the highest score among its class. This is the second Kia to get a five-star BNCAP rating, the first being the Syros, which achieved the score in April 2025.

    Kia Seltos Scores 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

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    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.68 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.80 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.71 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.29 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.65 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.78 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.48 Lakh

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