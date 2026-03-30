Kia Seltos Scores 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Secures five-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection

Scores 31.70/32 for adult safety and 45.00/49 for child safety

The Kia Seltos has secured a five-star safety rating in the latest Bharat NCAP crash tests. The tests were conducted on select variants, with the rating applicable to all trims as specified by the agency.

In terms of scores, the Seltos achieved 31.70 out of 32 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45.00 out of 49 points for child occupant protection (COP).

Breaking down the adult safety performance, the SUV scored 15.70 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and a full 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test, indicating strong crash protection. The structure and occupant safety performance were rated highly across impact scenarios.

For child occupant protection, the Seltos recorded a full 24/24 in dynamic testing, along with 12/12 in CRS installation and 9/13 in vehicle assessment, contributing to its overall high score.

On the safety equipment front, the Seltos comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), seat belt reminders, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. It also features curtain airbags and additional safety assist systems, further enhancing occupant protection.

With this result, the Seltos even surpasses the Tata Sierra in the Bharat NCAP crash test.