    Kia Seltos Hybrid Spied: India Launch Soon?

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    37,098 Views
    Kia Seltos Hybrid Spied: India Launch Soon?
    • Will likely get a 1.5-litre hybrid motor
    • Part of the carmaker’s powertrain diversification plan

    The Kia Seltos was recently spied testing on international grounds. As a part of the carmaker’s powertrain diversification plan, the next-gen iteration will also pack in its existing mechanical offerings.

    The wrapped test mule immediately directs our eye to the dual-tone alloys, and what appears to be a short rear overhang, hinting at a slightly higher length as opposed to its previous iteration. We can also see discs on the front and rear ends. Up front, there’s flared wheel arches, new grille with hexagonal elements, and vertical LED light bars. Given the alloy design, it is safe to assume that the next-gen avatar will follow the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, a characteristic EV design passed on to ICE cars.

    Wheel

    Mechanically, the next-gen Seltos may get 1.5-litre petrol, diesel, and hybrid motors, with a slight bump in power and the price. The carmaker is also likely to foray into untapped international markets.

    Photo source

