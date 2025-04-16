Kia Seltos Hybrid in the Works

Expected to come to India with the next-generation model

Likely to spawn a Carens Hybrid too

Kia’s next stage of products will include a hybrid version of the Seltos. The automaker confirmed this development during an official presentation, and it is expected to arrive within the next year. The Seltos Hybrid is part of the automaker’s larger plan to have 25 per cent of its volumes come from hybrid models by 2030. We also expect a Carens Hybrid and a Hyundai Creta Hybrid to spawn eventually.

Diversity is Key

One of the most obvious reasons for bringing in a Seltos Hybrid in the Indian market, are new emission and fuel efficiency norms which are expected to take effect in 2027. Instead of banking on just pure ICE or pure EV models, Kia eyes on diversification through a variety of powertrain options, playing a part in catering to a wider audience. Like many of its segment rivals, Kia has realised that market success in India will come from a mix of powertrain options across ICE, EV, and now HEV instead of banking solely on any one of these for growth. The Seltos is also one of Kia’s global products sold in almost every market around the world. A hybrid version is expected to expand the car’s appeal in these markets too.

The next-generation Kia Seltos has been spotted testing on multiple occasions. It will be the second generation of the SUV, and is expected to grow in size, features, and diversity of powertrains. It is likely to be launched within the next year, both in India and international markets.