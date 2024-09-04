Kia Seltos Gravity variant launched at Rs. 16.63 lakh

Offered with petrol and diesel engine

Positioned above HTX variant

Kia India has launched the special ‘Gravity’ variants for its three popular models, the Sonet, Seltos, and the Carens. For the Seltos SUV, this new variant is positioned above the HTX version and is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 16.63 lakh.

The new Seltos Gravity comes loaded with features such as a dash camera, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, Bose-sourced music system, electronic parking brake with auto hold, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, and a Gravity badge. Moreover, this new variant is available in three colour shades – Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, and Dark Gun Metal in a matte finish.

Mechanically, the Seltos Gravity can be opted with two engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. As for the transmission options, while the petrol motor gets a six-speed manual and an iMT unit, the diesel engine is exclusively available with a manual gearbox.

Listed below are the prices of the new Kia Seltos Gravity: