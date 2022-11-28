Kia Seltos facelift – What we know so far

- Likely to be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo

- To get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades

The Kia Seltos facelift was recently showcased at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. The updated model will be first introduced in the international market sometime in the first half of 2023, followed by its India debut at a later date. In addition to the new cosmetic and feature upgrades, the Kia Seltos facelift is expected to be offered in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.

The redesigned fascia will get a larger tiger nose grille and full-projection LED headlamps. Additionally, the SUV also features Star Map signature lighting across the grille for a sporty character. Further, the vehicle gets redesigned bumper which features vertically stacked fog lights that are integrated with the DRLs. As for the sides, the upcoming model will get bold wheel arches that are complemented by redesigned alloy wheels. The rear section gets new LED taillights which are connected by an LED strip that runs across the boot lid. The reflectors and reverse lights have been moved to the bumper.

Prima facie, the redesigned layout in the Seltos facelift appears to be more spacious as compared to the outgoing model. The SUV will get premium upholstery and a three-spoke steering wheel with controls. The dashboard is highlighted by two 10.25-inch screen which includes the touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument console. The vehicle gets a wide AC vent in the centre and vertically stacked vents on both ends. The conventional gear lever is likely to be replaced by a rotary dial.

Mechanically, the India-bound Kia Seltos facelift is expected to continue being powered by the existing two petrol engines 1.5-litre and 1.4-litre turbo, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The transmission engine options include a six-speed manual, iMT, six-speed torque converter, CVT, and DCT unit. More details about the new Kia Seltos facelift will be known in the days to come.