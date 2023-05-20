CarWale
    Kia Seltos Diesel iMT driven — Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Kia Seltos Diesel iMT driven — Now in pictures

    The Kia Seltos is the first diesel iMT SUV in India. Upon its launch last year, the carmaker brought in some new features in this model while also equipping other variants with these updates. Earlier it was just a single variant, but now it's being offered in more trims to provide a wide choice to a buyer. We recently drove the mid-spec HTK+ version. Here's its picture gallery.

    Engine Shot

    Firstly, the most evident change is the gearbox. Kia has introduced a new six-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) with the 113bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine on the Seltos.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    This clutchless manual gearbox was earlier available only with this mid-level HTK Plus variant but is now also being offered on the top-spec HTX Plus variant.

    Pedals/Foot Controls

    Interestingly, the carmaker has been offering the iMT gearbox in their petrol-powered models, but it's for the first time it is pairing the gearbox with a diesel engine.

    Front View

    This is the HTK+ variant and it misses many features, like LED lighting to projector headlamps, single-tone alloys instead of dual-tone larger alloy wheels, and even LED integration in the tail lamps.

    Rear View

    Similarly, inside its cabin, the screen is smaller than the one in the top-spec models, and it gets an analogue instrument cluster. Also, the seats are adorned in fabric instead of leather.

    Dashboard

    Thankfully, many features on the safety front like side airbags, rear disc brakes, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and ESC are standard across all variants.

    Instrument Cluster

    Our recent first drive review details all its specifics. The current version is worth considering though before Kia plans to launch the facelifted version with a panoramic sunroof, new alloys, etc.

    Side Badge
    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
