Kia Seltos completes 3 years in India; over 58 per cent buyers opt for top variants

Back in 2019, Kia started its business in India and the Seltos was the first model to be offered to Indian consumers. Now with over three lakh units sold in three years, the Seltos remains the top-selling model for the carmaker. It’s offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain options and was also recently updated to include two new exterior shades. Let’s a deeper look at which variants and engine options are popular amongst the buyers.

Firstly, the Kia Seltos accounts for close to 60 per cent of the overall sales which clearly means that the mid-size SUV is a hot seller over the Sonetcompact SUV and the Carens MPV. Almost 58 per cent of the buyers opt for the top-spec GT variants that have a starting price of Rs 16.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Coming to the gearbox options, the Seltos can be had with a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, CVT, or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Notably, automatic variants contribute 25 per cent and the Seltos is the only SUV in the segment to be offered wia th diesel-iMT combo.

Talking about variants, the Kia Seltos is available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX (O), GTX Plus, and X Line. Although the demand for the top variants is high, HTX Petrol remains the highest-selling variant in the line-up.

While Glacier White is the popular colour choice, Kia India states that the demand for petrol and diesel variants are balanced. Where 46 per cent prefer diesel variants, the remaining opted for petrol and turbo-petrol versions. The feature highlights of Kia Seltos are LED head and fog lamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose sound system, an electric sunroof, six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.