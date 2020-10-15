Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 13.75 lakh; limited to 6,000 units

- The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition celebrates one year of the model in India

- The model, which is based on the HTX trim, is limited to 6,000 units across the country

Kia Motors India has launched the Seltos Anniversary Edition in India to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country. The limited-edition model is available exclusively in the HTX trim, with prices starting at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with exterior changes over the regular model such as the tusk shape skid plate with silver diffuser fins, Tangerine fog lamp bezels, Raven Black rear skid plate with silver diffuser fins, Raven Black 17-inch alloy wheels with a Tangerine centre cap, dual muffler design, as well as side sills with tangerine inserts and the Seltos logo. The length of the Seltos has increased by 60mm, although the interior dimensions remain the same.

Inside, the new Seltos Anniversary Edition from Kia features an all-black interior theme, Raven Black leatherette seats with honeycomb pattern, and a remote engine start for the manual transmission variants. The Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available in four exterior colours including Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl, and Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl.

Engine options on the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition are limited to a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual transmission is offered as standard while the petrol version is also available with an IVT unit. The company will produce only 6,000 units of the model.

Commenting on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said, “The launch of Seltos in 2019 laid a strong foundation for Kia as a brand in the country. The Kia Seltos with its premium features, distinctive design, supreme quality, powerful engine options, and addictive performance set new benchmarks and redefined the mid-SUV segment. Carefully designed to meet all the unmet demands of mid-SUV buyers in India, Kia Seltos became an instant hit and a runaway success. Today, we are extremely excited to launch the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition which not only celebrates its success in the country but also the love that we have received from our customers in India.”

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition (ex-showroom, all India):

Seltos Anniversary Edition petrol MT: Rs 13.75 lakh

Seltos Anniversary Edition petrol IVT: Rs 14.75 lakh

Seltos Anniversary Edition diesel MT: Rs 14.85 lakh