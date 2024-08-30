Scoop! Kia Seltos and Sonet to get more affordable GT line variants

Will be launched in India in Q3 of CY 2024

Expected to cover petrol and diesel options

Spreading the trims

The Kia Sonet and Seltos will get more affordable versions of the GT-Line trim. These versions will arrive in the third quarter of CY 2024 and will slot in above the HT-Line variants across both petrol and diesel engine options.

The new variant equation

Currently, there is a difference of Rs. 10,000 when you look at the lowest-spec GT variant Vs the equivalent HT variant in the Sonet. Over in the Seltos’ lineup, the difference is larger at Rs. 32000. The lower-spec GT variants are expected to be offered across the engine options range in a bid to expand its diversity. The changes, as expected, will be both on the cosmetic and features front in a bid to separate the two trim lines from each other. This means the X-Line trim will now hold the distinction across both cars of being a top-spec-only offering.

Setting the stage for Clavis/Syros?

This new variant expansion means that even the upcoming Clavis/Syros will get this variant diversity in a bid to ensure that it spreads out its cards evenly. The car is expected to arrive here in H1 of CY 2025 and will share its powertrains with the Sonet.