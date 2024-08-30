Scoop! Kia Seltos and Sonet to get more affordable GT line variants

- Will be launched in India in Q3 of CY 2024
- Expected to cover petrol and diesel options
Spreading the trims
The Kia Sonet and Seltos will get more affordable versions of the GT-Line trim. These versions will arrive in the third quarter of CY 2024 and will slot in above the HT-Line variants across both petrol and diesel engine options.
The new variant equation
Currently, there is a difference of Rs. 10,000 when you look at the lowest-spec GT variant Vs the equivalent HT variant in the Sonet. Over in the Seltos’ lineup, the difference is larger at Rs. 32000. The lower-spec GT variants are expected to be offered across the engine options range in a bid to expand its diversity. The changes, as expected, will be both on the cosmetic and features front in a bid to separate the two trim lines from each other. This means the X-Line trim will now hold the distinction across both cars of being a top-spec-only offering.
Setting the stage for Clavis/Syros?
This new variant expansion means that even the upcoming Clavis/Syros will get this variant diversity in a bid to ensure that it spreads out its cards evenly. The car is expected to arrive here in H1 of CY 2025 and will share its powertrains with the Sonet.