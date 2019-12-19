Please Tell Us Your City

Kia QYI compact SUV continues testing; reveals new details

December 19, 2019, 09:21 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Kia QYI compact SUV continues testing; reveals new details

- Kia QYI spy images reveal new exterior details

- The model will be launched in August 2020

The Kia QYI compact SUV has been spotted during a public road test once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal new details regarding the exterior of the model that will share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue.

Kia QYI Exterior

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Kia QYI will feature a pair of wraparound halogen powered headlamps, unlike the split headlamp setup seen in the Venue. Also on offer will be halogen fog lamps and a grille design pattern similar to that as seen on the Seltos. The model is equipped with roof rails, shark fin antenna and steel wheels. 

Previous spy images also revealed that the Kia QYI may be offered with a tiger-nose grille, large air-dam, front parking sensors, LED tail lights, high mounted stop lamp, ORVM mounted turn indicators and a rear bumper mounted number plate recess. Inside, the model is expected to feature UVO connectivity.

Kia QYI Exterior

Powertrain options on the new Kia QYI compact SUV will be shared from the Venue. These include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a 1.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. The company is also likely to offer a de-tuned version of the 1.5-litre diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual transmission, borrowed from the Seltos. Upon launch in August 2020, the QYI will rival against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai venue, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Mahindra XUV300.

  Kia
  QYI
  Kia QYI
