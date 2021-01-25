Kia Motors surpasses 2 lakh unit domestic sales since India debut

- Seltos emerges as the highest-selling model

- Kia plans to expand its network in Tier three and Tier four markets

Kia Motors made its debut in the country with the mid-size SUV, Seltos in August 2019. This was followed by the Carnival and the compact SUV Sonet in 2020. Collectively, Kia has managed to sell over two lakh units of these models in just 17 months of its sales operations in India.

The South Korean car maker achieved its initial one lakh domestic sales mark in July 2020 which was followed by another one lakh units in just six months. The brand states that the top-spec GTX variants of its entire model lineup accounted for nearly 60 per cent of its total retailed cars. Additionally, Kia has sold over 1,06,000 vehicles domestically which were equipped with UVO connected technology totalling to around 53 per cent of the total sales record.

Out of the total domestic sales of 2,00,000 units, the Seltos logged highest sales with 1,49,428 units followed by the recently launched Sonet with 45,195 units while the sales of the luxury MPV Carnival stood at 5,409 units. Kia currently manufactures all its models at its Anantapur facility on two-shift operations. The company plans to start a third shift to meet the growing needs and with an aim to produce 3,00,000 units per annum by 2022. Presently, Kia has a wide footprint in the country with 300 touchpoints in the country and further intends to expand its network in Tier three and Tier four markets.

Commenting on the massive achievement, Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “In just over a year of sales operations, Kia has emerged as India’s youngest automobile disruptor and one of the best-selling automobile brands in the country. We have reached this landmark figure of two lakh sales units and set a record in the Indian industry due to the immense trust and confidence shown in us by our valued customers and the extended Kia family, which consists of our dealer partners, vendor partners and all other Kia stakeholders. We are extremely grateful for the response that the Kia brand has received and we will continue to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry with path-breaking design innovation, cutting-edge technology and unique customer experiences.”