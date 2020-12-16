CarWale
    Jay Shah

    Kia Motors record 1,00,000 unit sales of connected cars

    - 55 per cent of total cars sold were equipped with UVO Connect

    - Milestone achieved within 16 months of sales operations in India

    Kia Motors India has announced the milestone of 1,00,000 unit sales of connected cars. The term connected cars basically mean the top-spec trim of the Kia vehicles which are offered with the brand’s UVO Connect technology. 

    Kia states that over 55 per cent of the total cars retailed by them are equipped with UVO connect technology. The top-selling car variant is the Seltos GTX Plus DCT 1.4-litre turbo petrol which has contributed to almost 15 per cent of the total connected car sales in the country. The company further goes on to say that one out of two Kia cars sold in India is a connected car. 

    Kia Seltos Front View

    Talking more of the connected tech offered by the South Korean car manufacturer, UVO Connect comes with three-year free subscription for its customers giving a connected car experience by linking one’s smartphone / smartwatch to the car’s infotainment system allowing to use a variety of smart features like calling, weather information, cricket score, media control, and navigation control out of a total 57 of them. Some of the safety features onboard includes remote engine start/stop, auto collision notification, live car tracking and stolen vehicle immobilisation. 

    Commenting on the technology superiority, Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “For today’s internet-savvy generation, a car should be their extension in every aspect including connectivity which can ease mobility. Our advanced UVO connect technology is a breakthrough effort in this direction which integrates smart devices with our cars for enabling a seamless, safer and memorable drive experience. Technology has always been at the focal point since our maiden launch in the country and we are elated to achieve one more milestone in car connectivity.”

