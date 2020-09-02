Kia Motors India registers sale of 10,845 units in August 2020

- Kia Motors India recorded 74 per cent Y-o-Y growth

- The company will launch the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India on 18 September 2020

Kia Motors India has recorded sales of 10,845 units in the month of August 2020. Owing to the recovery of demand in the domestic market since resuming operations after the lockdown, Kia Motors India has been able to consolidate its position as one of the top five car manufacturers in the country. In August 2020, Kia sold 10,655 units of the Seltos, and 190 units of the Carnival. The brand also marked the 1 lakh unit sales milestone of the Seltos in less than a year of its launch.

Kia Motors India will launch the Sonet sub-four metre on 18 September, 2020. The model, which received 6,523 bookings on the first day, is being produced only at the manufacturing unit at Anantapur. The company has already resumed the second shift at its plant to cater to the increasing demand for Kia cars in the Indian market.

Commenting on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said, “The Indian consumers have been very welcoming towards Kia Motors as we became the fastest automaker in India to reach over 1 lakh sales in just one year. This milestone is a great success as well as a testament to consumer’s trust in the brand and products. This instills more confidence in us and brings in motivation to build a robust product pipeline, which addresses the changing needs of Indian consumers. Inspired with the success of Seltos, we are proud to present our third product for India, the Sonet; which is not only locally manufactured but exclusively manufactured in India too. The Sonet is specially designed for the Indian consumers who are young at heart and are risk-takers, trendsetters, and highly connected individuals. With more than 30 segment-best features and Kia’s renowned design language, quality and reliability, we are confident of recreating history with Sonet which is slated to be launched on 18 September, 2020. Also, we are initiating our plan to establish India as an export hub with Sonet, catering to more than 70 countries from our state-of-the-art Anantapur manufacturing unit.”