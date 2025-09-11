Kia launches Wireless Phone Mirroring Adapter

Priced at Rs. 4344

Kia has launched a wireless phone mirroring adapter and has priced it at Rs. 4344. It is compatible with all Kia models that have wired phone mirroring and can be purchased and fitted at Kia dealerships and service centres.

This has been a feature that was long overdue for various Kia models due to the fact that the automaker was one of the few that was not offering wireless compatibility even for its top-spec models. The automaker already offers wireless chargers as standard equipment on the top-spec and mid-spec model of its complete range of cars.

This option arrives a few months after Hyundai began to offer the same for all its models that had wired phone mirroring. Here it is priced at Rs. 4499 and can be fitted at official dealerships and service centres.