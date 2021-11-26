CarWale
    Kia KY new interior spy pictures reveal Carens name

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    227 Views
    - Will be a six/seven-seat model based on the Seltos

    - Global unveil on 16 December

    Kia’s upcoming three-row model, KY has been spotted testing on public roads yet again. This time around a peek into the interiors reveals that the final production-spec model that is scheduled to be unveiled on 16 December could be named ‘Carens’. 

    The new interior spy pictures reveal the ‘Carens’ inscription on the flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel. This could possibly mean that the word ‘Carens’ would be chosen for the final production-spec model. Earlier this year, the carmaker also trademarked the word in the country, details of which can be read here.

    The previously spotted test mules also reveal other significant details such as a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, plastic cladding, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, an electric sunroof, and silver roof rails. 

    The upcoming seven-seat model will source its powertrains from the Seltos. This means it will be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Along with a six and seven-seat layout, the model will also be offered with manual and automatic transmission options. 

