Kia KY interior design leaked ahead of official debut next month

- Global unveil on 16 December, 2021

- To be based on the Seltos

Ahead of the official unveiling of Kia’s upcoming fourth model (codenamed KY) slated to happen on 16 December, the spy pictures of the interior have leaked on the web. The Kia KY will be based on the Seltos SUV and will be positioned below the Carnival as a three-row model under Rs 20 lakh.

As per the leaked images, the KY will boast of a fully-digital instrument cluster, Seltos-sourced steering wheel with silver inserts, a new brand logo, mounted controls, a touchscreen infotainment system with physical knobs, and automatic climate control with touch-based controls. The Kia KY will be offered in both six and seven-seat layouts with captain and bench type seats in the second row, respectively.

Based on the recently sighted test mule, the KY will be longer than the Seltos along with an elongated wheelbase to fit in the third-row seats. To distinguish itself from the Seltos, the KY will have a redesigned rear profile and a new design for alloy wheels. Recently, the carmaker has registered a trademark for the name ‘Carens’ in India. It is still not known whether the same will be used for the production-spec model. To know more about it, click here.

Mechanically, the KY is expected to get petrol and diesel powertrains from the Seltos SUV. These include 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines coupled with both manual as well as automatic transmissions.

Image Source