    Kia India to Hike Prices from April 2025

    Kia India to Hike Prices from April 2025
    • Prices to be increased by up to 3 per cent
    • Entire model range to go under price revision

    Kia India has announced a price hike across its model range effective from 1 April, 2025. The automaker will revise the prices of the cars by up to 3 per cent over the current ex-showroom values.

    As per the automaker, the price revision is a measure to offset rising commodity prices and escalating supply chain-related costs. Currently, Kia India has seven models: Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Carnival, EV6, and the EV9.

    Commenting on the price adjustment, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices. However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing up to 3 per cent price hike across all Kia models, effective from 1 April, 2025. While we understand that price adjustments can be challenging, this decision has been made to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles that our customers expect from Kia. To minimise the impact on our customers, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for our valued customers.”

