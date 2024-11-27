CarWale
    AD

    Kia India surpasses 1 lakh CKD units export milestone

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,330 Views
    Kia India surpasses 1 lakh CKD units export milestone
    • Export volume to be doubled by 2030
    • Scope to be expanded to Africa and the Middle East

    Kia India has achieved a new milestone as it exported 1 lakh units of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicles from the country. The company began exporting cars made at its Anantapur plant in June 2020. Notably, this facility acts as one of the key export hubs for the carmaker, accounting for 50 per cent of its CKD exports across the globe.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia India expects to export over 38,000 CKD units across multiple regions including Uzbekistan, Ecuador, and Vietnam in 2024. The range of exported models is limited to the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carens. Additionally, Kia plans to increase its export volumes by 100 per cent in the next five years as it will start shipping to more locations like the Middle East and Africa.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, said, “India is a key market for Kia Corporation, serving not only as a strong sales driver but also as an emerging export hub. This milestone highlights Kia India’s commitment to manufacturing excellence, innovation, and delivering value to global customers. We are proud to see models like the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carens perform strongly in international markets. We are also grateful for the government’s export-friendly policies having played a crucial role in strengthening India’s position within the global automotive value chain. Looking ahead, we aim to expand our CKD footprint to the Middle East and Africa to double our export volume by 2030.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra BE 6e colour options revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th DEC
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th NOV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Camry 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Dec 2024
    Toyota Camry 2024

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Dec 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Dec 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Aircross facelift
    Citroen Aircross facelift

    Rs. 10.25 - 14.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.90 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.58 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.58 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.92 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.37 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.52 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.17 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India surpasses 1 lakh CKD units export milestone