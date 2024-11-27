Kia India surpasses 1 lakh CKD units export milestone

Export volume to be doubled by 2030

Scope to be expanded to Africa and the Middle East

Kia India has achieved a new milestone as it exported 1 lakh units of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicles from the country. The company began exporting cars made at its Anantapur plant in June 2020. Notably, this facility acts as one of the key export hubs for the carmaker, accounting for 50 per cent of its CKD exports across the globe.

Kia India expects to export over 38,000 CKD units across multiple regions including Uzbekistan, Ecuador, and Vietnam in 2024. The range of exported models is limited to the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carens. Additionally, Kia plans to increase its export volumes by 100 per cent in the next five years as it will start shipping to more locations like the Middle East and Africa.

Speaking on the occasion, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, said, “India is a key market for Kia Corporation, serving not only as a strong sales driver but also as an emerging export hub. This milestone highlights Kia India’s commitment to manufacturing excellence, innovation, and delivering value to global customers. We are proud to see models like the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carens perform strongly in international markets. We are also grateful for the government’s export-friendly policies having played a crucial role in strengthening India’s position within the global automotive value chain. Looking ahead, we aim to expand our CKD footprint to the Middle East and Africa to double our export volume by 2030.”