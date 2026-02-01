Kia India Sells Over 27k Units in Jan '26, Posts 10.3 Per Cent YoY Growth

Modest demand across the entire portfolio

• New Seltos projected to amp up the old one's legacy

• Sorento and Syros EV test mules spotted; launch projected in Q4, CY 2026

Kia India sold 27,603 Units in January 2026, posting a 10.3 per cent YoY growth as opposed to the corresponding month in 2025, where the carmaker retailed 25,025 units.

The carmaker attributed this growth to a consistent demand in its portfolio, the most notable being the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carens Clavis (ICE and EV), the latter of which stands as the segment's only MPV with an EV powertrain.

While Kia recorded a modest annual growth, we've also seen wrapped test mules of the Syros EV and the Sorento, of which the latter makes 261bhp - a cutthroat rival to the evergreen Toyota Fortuner. Expected to launch in the last quarter of the current calendar year, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for Kia India in 2026.