Kia India retails 24,025 units in November 2022

Kia India registered a sale of 24,025 units in November 2022, its third-best sales performance to date. The company sold 14,214 units during the same period last year, thus recording a growth of 69 per cent. Kia India surpassed another milestone of crossing 6 lakh units in a little over three years.

The Seltos led the sales chart for Kia, with a dispatch of 9,284 vehicles last month. The Sonet, Carens, and the Carnival recorded a sale of 7,834, 6,360, and 419 units respectively. The company also delivered 128 units of EV6 in the domestic market, taking the total EV6 deliveries to 296 units. When combined, the Seltos and Sonet contributed to 88 per cent of the brand’s total sales to date, while the Carens has attained a 10 per cent share in just 10 months since its launch.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, 'We are glad to post healthy sales figures throughout this year due to improved customer sentiment and pent-up demand. The commencement of the third shift at our state-of-the-art Anantapur Plant earlier this year and the gradually improving supply chain has also helped us streamline the delivery period and meet our customers' expectations. However, we will remain observant of dynamic market conditions. With an improved market sentiment and pent-up demand, Kia India has already sold 2,39,372 cars in India in the first 11 months with one full month still to go. Notably, the company had sold a total of 1,81,583 cars in CY2021.”