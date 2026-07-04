Kia India Releases New Teaser: EV, Hybrid Confirmed

Syros EV confirmed, Sorento likely

Hybrid and PHEV likely for Sorento

After a couple of spy photos, speculations, and confirmations, Kia India has finally released a teaser that showcases the underpinnings of its upcoming offerings. With ‘HEV’ and ‘BEV’ as the only two hints, we decode the teaser.

When it comes to a BEV, one car that comes to mind is the Syros EV. This sub-4m electric is confirmed for a July premiere, and it is expected to plug the gap left open by the ICE Syros. We speculate that this EV will be based on the international-spec Hyundai Inster EV. This means we are looking at 42kWh, 95bhp/147Nm and 49kWh, 113bhp/147Nm battery + motor configurations. While we flagged the ICE Syros’ overly soft and springy rear suspension, a floor pan-mounted battery pack warrants a stiffer setup. This may help in recovering a part of the ICE version's waning demand.

Second in line will be the Kia Sorento hybrid, which will be a flagship vehicle, positioned to rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, MG Majestor, and the Toyota Fortuner. The last spy shot showcased its bodyshell being transported on a flatbed. The Sorento may spawn as a seven-seater plug-in hybrid in India, and it will be the segment’s most powerful offering, churning out 261bhp/350Nm via a 1.6-litre turbo + EV setup. For reference, the Skoda Kodiaq (not the expensive RS) and the VW Tayron R-Line churn out 201bhp/320Nm, Majestor at 213bhp/478Nm, and the Fortuner makes 201bhp/500Nm.