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    Kia India Registers Record Sales in February 2026

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Kia India Registers Record Sales in February 2026

    • Over 27,000 units sold

    • 10.3 per cent YoY growth registered

    Kia India retailed 27,610 cars in February 2026, which is its benchmark monthly sales index so far. The Korean carmaker also posted a 10.3 per cent YoY growth compared to February 2025, where it retailed 25,026 units.

    The carmaker attributed its market success to the new Seltos which benefits from larger dimensions and more features, Sonet with a host of features in the compact SUV space, the spacious Carens Clavis (ICE), and the segment's only eMPV, the Carens Clavis EV. In the premium segment, the Carnival was also said to have gained an upward momentum. Kia India is also on an expansion spree, with 849 touchpoints across 382 cities. The carmaker also has a widespread network of 122 certified pre-owned outlets.

    Atul Sood, Senior VP, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'Our record February performance is a testimony to the growing trust of Indian consumers in Kia brand. The strong response across our portfolio — including the all-new Seltos, Sonet, and the Clavis lineup, highlights our well-thought-out strategy and the agility to adapt with evolving customer aspirations, including the shift towards electric mobility. We are not merely responding to market trends, but shaping them through innovation, premium design, advanced technology, and a relentless focus on delivering customer value.'

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