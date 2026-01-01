CarWale
    Kia India Grows 105pc YoY, New Seltos Projected to Deliver Strongly in '26

    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    32,368 Views
    Kia India Grows 105pc YoY, New Seltos Projected to Deliver Strongly in '26
    • The Sonet crossed the one lakh sales milestone
    • 15 per cent annual wholesale growth

    Kia India sold 18,659 units in December 2025 as opposed to 8,957 units in December 2024. This has resulted in a 105 per cent YoY growth. Additionally, the carmaker registered total wholesale volumes of 2,80,286 units (CY25) as opposed to 2,45,000 units in CY24, which is a 15 per cent annual growth.

    Left Side View

    The Sonet made strides in the compact SUV segment, retailing over one lakh units in the second consecutive year. Newly introduced models like the Carens Clavis/EV, Carnival, and the EV6 also received a positive response in their respective segments, the carmaker noted. Through the course of 2025, the carmaker also expanded its footprint in India, covering 369 cities and 821 touchpoints. Kia India also expects the facelifted Seltos to reinforce strong growth figures in 2026.

    Headlight

    Remarking on this occasion, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “2025 was a year of consistent and sustainable growth for Kia India, driven by strategic product introductions like the Carens Clavis and the Carens Clavis EV, trim optimisation across key mass-selling models, including the Seltos, Carens, and the Sonet; operational efficiencies, and continuous improvements across sales, service, and customer engagement. Supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions and government policies, including a consumer-friendly GST framework, these initiatives reinforced positive consumer sentiment.”

    “Looking ahead to 2026, Kia India remains focused on delivering value-led offerings and strengthening the brand ownership experience across its product portfolio to drive steady, sustainable growth in a dynamic market environment.”, he added.

