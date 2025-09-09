CarWale
    Kia India Car Prices to be Reduced by up to Rs. 4.49 Lakh Soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    61,978 Views
    • GST benefit passed on to customers
    • Effective 22 September

    Kia India is the latest carmaker in the country to have announced a price revision post GST 2.0. Set to take effect from 22 September, it will be applicable to the majority of the brand’s model portfolio.

    Starting with the Carnival. Kia’s premium MPV will witness a price cut of up to Rs. 4.49 lakh, followed by the Syros, which gets a revision of up to Rs. 1.86 lakh. Next in line are the Sonet and the Carens Clavis, prices of which have been slashed by up to Rs. 1.64 lakh and Rs. 78,674, respectively.

    Meanwhile, the Kia Seltos has become affordable by up to Rs. 75,372, and the Carens will now cost up to Rs. 48,513 lower than its outgoing prices. Apart from Kia, we have detailed the price revision for brands including Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai, and you can read all about them on our website.

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.80 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.29 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.59 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.79 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.10 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.73 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.50 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.32 Lakh

