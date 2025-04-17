Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car of the Year Award

New family EV offering from Kia

Claimed range of up to 600km

The Kia EV3 has been hailed as the 2025 World Car of the Year. Revealed during the 2025 New York International Auto Show, the EV3 was judged by a panel of 96 international automotive journalists from 30 countries.

The EV3 measures 4,300mm (length), 1,850mm (width), 1,560mm (height), and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm. It is underpinned by a front-wheel drive electric powertrain based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Design-wise, it mimics the EV9 for an upright SUV stance which is preferred across the global markets.

Inside, the EV3 gets multi-adjustable ambient lighting, sliding table up front, 25-litre storage under the bonnet, and a 460-litre boot. The EV3 also features a nearly 30-inch combined widescreen display, including a 12.3-inch cluster, five-inch AC panel, and another 12.3-inch infotainment display which extends to the centre of the dashboard, giving the front-seat passenger access to the car’s systems.

The standard model is offered with a 58.3kWh battery, while the EV3 Long Range variant gets an 81.4kWh battery. Both models utilise a 150kW/283Nm electric motor, which allows for a standstill to 100kmph acceleration of 7.5 seconds, topping out at 170kmph. The EV3 Long Range version has a claimed driving range of up to 600km (WLTP). It is the first model to feature Kia's new i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking tech, which allows the driver to adjust the level of regenerative braking based on preference, thus enabling one-pedal driving.