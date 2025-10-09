Kia Clavis Gets New Variants: Prices Start at Rs. 16.28 Lakh

HTX (O) range Debuts in the Carens Clavis range

New six-seat trims also introduced

Kia India has rejigged the Carens Clavis lineup by introducing a new HTX(O) variant and six-seat versions in select variants. These new offerings are priced from Rs. 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Positioned above the HTX variant, the new HTX(O) variant of the Kia Clavis comes quipped with an eight-speaker Bose music system, drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), smart key remote engine start function, and EPB with auto hold. Notably, this new variant is available only with the 1.5L turbo/7DCT configuration.

Next up, Kia, in response to customer demand, has introduced a six-seat version in the HTK+ (1.5 turbo DCT and 1.5 Diesel AT) and HTK+(O) (1.5 turbo DCT) variants of the Carens Clavis. All aforementioned offerings will be available at Kia dealerships across India, starting 13 October.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new variants of the Kia Carens Clavis (all prices, ex-showroom):