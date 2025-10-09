CarWale
    AD

    Kia Clavis Gets New Variants: Prices Start at Rs. 16.28 Lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    35,464 Views
    Kia Clavis Gets New Variants: Prices Start at Rs. 16.28 Lakh
    • HTX (O) range Debuts in the Carens Clavis range
    • New six-seat trims also introduced

    Kia India has rejigged the Carens Clavis lineup by introducing a new HTX(O) variant and six-seat versions in select variants. These new offerings are priced from Rs. 16.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Positioned above the HTX variant, the new HTX(O) variant of the Kia Clavis comes quipped with an eight-speaker Bose music system, drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), smart key remote engine start function, and EPB with auto hold. Notably, this new variant is available only with the 1.5L turbo/7DCT configuration.

    Kia Carens Clavis Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Next up, Kia, in response to customer demand, has introduced a six-seat version in the HTK+ (1.5 turbo DCT and 1.5 Diesel AT) and HTK+(O) (1.5 turbo DCT) variants of the Carens Clavis. All aforementioned offerings will be available at Kia dealerships across India, starting 13 October.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new variants of the Kia Carens Clavis (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Trim

    Engine

    Transmission

    Price

    HTK+

    Smartstream 1.5 TGDi (6-seat)

    1.5 CRDi VGT (6-seat)

    7DCT

    6AT

    16,28,064

    17,34,037

    HTK+ (O)

    Smartstream G1.5 TGDi (6-seat)

    7DCT

    17,05,135

    HTX (O)

    Smartstream G1.5 TGDi (Both 6- and 7-seat)

    7DCT

    1926717

    Kia Carens Clavis Image
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.08 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Launched at Rs. 16.65 Lakh: What’s New
     Next 
    Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India at Rs. 26.78 Lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Carens Clavis Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • MUV/MPVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 18.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV/MPV Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 5.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Oct
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Citroen Aircross X
    Citroen Aircross X
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Launching Soon
    Oct 2025
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari EV
    Tata Safari EV

    Rs. 26.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue N Line
    Hyundai New Venue N Line

    Rs. 11.29 - 13.23 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen eC3 Facelift
    Citroen eC3 Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Clavis Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.14 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.77 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.88 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.18 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.82 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.37 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.70 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.93 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    91712 Views
    519 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Clavis Gets New Variants: Prices Start at Rs. 16.28 Lakh