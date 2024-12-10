Kia cars to cost more from January 2025

Prices to be hiked by up to 2 per cent

Kia India has announced a portfolio-wide price hike starting from 1 January 2025. All cars will see an incremental price revision of up to 2 per cent across most variants. According to the automaker, this price hike is primarily due to rising commodity prices and increased supply-chain-related costs.

Currently, Kia India has six models on sale, including the Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival, EV6, and the EV9. This list will soon get a new SUV with the introduction of the Syros later this month.

Commenting on the price adjustment, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “At Kia, we are committed to delivering exceptional, technologically advanced vehicles of the highest quality to our valued customers. However, due to the persistent rise in commodity prices, unfavourable exchange rates, and increased input costs, a necessary price adjustment has become unavoidable. Despite these challenges, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the cost increase, minimising the financial impact on our customers, so they can continue enjoying their favourite Kia vehicles without a major dent in their pockets”.