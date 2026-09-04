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    Kia Carnival Hybrid Announced For India

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    Kia Carnival Hybrid Announced For India
    • Expected to be launched later this year
    • 1.6-litre hybrid petrol

    Hot on the heels of the Kia Sorento SUV, the South Korean automaker also announced that it would be bringing the Carnival hybrid to the Indian market. It will make use of the same 1.6-litre engine found in the Sorento hybrid, producing 178bhp and 265Nm, while the electric motor produces 72bhp and 304Nm. This engine will be offered only with a six-speed AT as part of the package.

    Exterior Right Side View

    We also expect that Kia will add some new features as part of the upgrades and most likely launch it as an MY26 upgrade for the MPV. The current diesel-powered model is priced at Rs. 59.64 lakh (ex-showroom), and we expect this one to be priced up to Rs. 56 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carnival and Sorento hybrid are Kia’s first HEV models for India and, over the course of the next three years, will be joined by hybrid versions of the Carens Clavis, Sonet and Seltos, ensuring that nearly every Kia car in their range comes with at least two powertrain options.

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