CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Carens unveiled: Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,946 Views
    Kia Carens unveiled: Top feature highlights

    Ahead of its launch in the first quarter of 2022, Kia India has unveiled the three-row Carens MPV in India. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat options. Kia India claims that the upcoming Carens MPV has the longest wheelbase in its class, thereby offering ample space for the occupants. 

    At the time of launch, the Kia Carens will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines will be available in multiple transmission options, including the seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic options. 

    Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights.

    Exterior 

    Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Kia Carens is the first model to be introduced in the country under the company’s latest design philosophy – ‘Opposites United’. The striking DRLs in the crown jewel headlamps are based on the company’s new signature lighting concept – ‘The Star map’. The horizontal chrome garnish in the upper grille and the frame-type chrome garnish in the lower bumper creates a tiger face. The sides are highlighted by a set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal cut alloy wheels and two-tone side door garnish. As for the rear, the vehicle gets a chrome rear bumper garnish with diamond knurling pattern, premium gloss black rear skid plate, integrated rear spoiler with gloss black side cover, and a rear centre fascia reflector. 

    Interior

    The Kia Carens gets a sophisticated interior with soothing colours and a wide gloss black panel on the dashboard to accentuate its overall design. The vehicle gets a single wing type air vents design and premium run around silver garnish. To enhance the drive experience, the vehicle offers 64 colour ambient mood lighting, ventilated front seats, SkyLight sunroof, and one-touch easy electric tumble feature for the second-row seat. 

    Kia Dashboard

    The vehicle also gets the next-generation Kia Connect app, which replaces the previous UVO system. The Kia Connect is capable of receiving over the air updates for maps as well as system updates. At the time of launch, the Carens gets over 60 connected car features. Additionally, it also gets a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation and Bose premium sound system with eight speakers. 

    Kia Dashboard

    For added convenience, the Carens offers paddle shifters, roof flushed second and third row diffused AC vents, wireless charger with cooling function, five USB C-type interfaces, and boarding assist handle with illumination. Moreover, the vehicle also offers rear door sunshade curtains and a spot lamp with Kia logo projection. 

    Safety

    Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

    The standard safety features list in the Kia Carens includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Brake Assist System (BAS), Highline TPMS, and All Wheel Disc Brakes. Additional safety features list includes front-parking sensors, highline TPMS, and rain-sensing wipers.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV to be globally revealed on 31 January, 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens unveiled: Top feature highlights