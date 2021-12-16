Kia Carens unveiled: Top feature highlights

Ahead of its launch in the first quarter of 2022, Kia India has unveiled the three-row Carens MPV in India. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat options. Kia India claims that the upcoming Carens MPV has the longest wheelbase in its class, thereby offering ample space for the occupants.

At the time of launch, the Kia Carens will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines will be available in multiple transmission options, including the seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic options.

Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights.

Exterior

The Kia Carens is the first model to be introduced in the country under the company’s latest design philosophy – ‘Opposites United’. The striking DRLs in the crown jewel headlamps are based on the company’s new signature lighting concept – ‘The Star map’. The horizontal chrome garnish in the upper grille and the frame-type chrome garnish in the lower bumper creates a tiger face. The sides are highlighted by a set of 16-inch dual-tone crystal cut alloy wheels and two-tone side door garnish. As for the rear, the vehicle gets a chrome rear bumper garnish with diamond knurling pattern, premium gloss black rear skid plate, integrated rear spoiler with gloss black side cover, and a rear centre fascia reflector.

Interior

The Kia Carens gets a sophisticated interior with soothing colours and a wide gloss black panel on the dashboard to accentuate its overall design. The vehicle gets a single wing type air vents design and premium run around silver garnish. To enhance the drive experience, the vehicle offers 64 colour ambient mood lighting, ventilated front seats, SkyLight sunroof, and one-touch easy electric tumble feature for the second-row seat.

The vehicle also gets the next-generation Kia Connect app, which replaces the previous UVO system. The Kia Connect is capable of receiving over the air updates for maps as well as system updates. At the time of launch, the Carens gets over 60 connected car features. Additionally, it also gets a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation and Bose premium sound system with eight speakers.

For added convenience, the Carens offers paddle shifters, roof flushed second and third row diffused AC vents, wireless charger with cooling function, five USB C-type interfaces, and boarding assist handle with illumination. Moreover, the vehicle also offers rear door sunshade curtains and a spot lamp with Kia logo projection.

Safety

The standard safety features list in the Kia Carens includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), Brake Assist System (BAS), Highline TPMS, and All Wheel Disc Brakes. Additional safety features list includes front-parking sensors, highline TPMS, and rain-sensing wipers.