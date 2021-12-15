Kia Carens to be unveiled tomorrow – What to expect

- Will be a three-row model slotted below the Carnival

- Will be launched in early 2022

Kia is all set to induct a new fourth model, the Carens in its India line-up. The three-row model will make its global premiere in India tomorrow and will be launched in early 2022. While the carmaker has shared a handful of teaser images, the Carens will be unveiled in all its glory. Here’s what to expect from Kia’s newest model.

The Carens will adopt the brand’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Based on the released teaser image, the Carens will have a split headlamp setup, signature tiger-nose grille moved further down on the bumper, sleek daytime running lights, five-spoke alloy wheels, and a set of wraparound LED tail lamps with a connecting light bar running across the boot. Although the Carens is expected to share its platform with the Seltos, the overall exterior styling will be thoroughly worked upon.

The dashboard design of the Carens’ cabin will be dominated by a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a contrast colour insert across the dashboard, and a Seltos-sourced flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and a new logo. Other features expected to be offered on the Carens are multiple seating layouts, a digital driver’s display, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and an electrically-adjustable driver seat.

While Kia is tight-lipped on the technical specifications of the three-row model, the Carens could be offered in both petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic gearboxes. For more details on the Kia Carens, click here. When launched early next year, the Carens could be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.