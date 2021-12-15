CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Carens to be unveiled tomorrow – What to expect

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    14,526 Views
    Kia Carens to be unveiled tomorrow – What to expect

    - Will be a three-row model slotted below the Carnival

    - Will be launched in early 2022

    Kia is all set to induct a new fourth model, the Carens in its India line-up. The three-row model will make its global premiere in India tomorrow and will be launched in early 2022. While the carmaker has shared a handful of teaser images, the Carens will be unveiled in all its glory. Here’s what to expect from Kia’s newest model. 

    Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Carens will adopt the brand’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Based on the released teaser image, the Carens will have a split headlamp setup, signature tiger-nose grille moved further down on the bumper, sleek daytime running lights, five-spoke alloy wheels, and a set of wraparound LED tail lamps with a connecting light bar running across the boot. Although the Carens is expected to share its platform with the Seltos, the overall exterior styling will be thoroughly worked upon. 

    Kia Dashboard

    The dashboard design of the Carens’ cabin will be dominated by a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a contrast colour insert across the dashboard, and a Seltos-sourced flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and a new logo. Other features expected to be offered on the Carens are multiple seating layouts, a digital driver’s display, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and an electrically-adjustable driver seat. 

    While Kia is tight-lipped on the technical specifications of the three-row model, the Carens could be offered in both petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic gearboxes. For more details on the Kia Carens, click here. When launched early next year, the Carens could be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota cars to get expensive from January 2022
     Next 
    Indian customers willing to stretch budget for safer cars

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens to be unveiled tomorrow – What to expect