Kia Carens Surpasses Milestone: 2 Lakh Units Sold

Milestone achieved in 36 months of launch

28 per cent customers opt for sunroof-equipped variants

The Kia Carens has officially achieved the two lakh sales milestone, a feat achieved within 36 months of its launch in India. The automaker has also exported over 24,000 units of the MPV across 70 regions.

According to Kia, the top variants of the Carens account for 24 per cent of its sales. Similarly, the petrol and diesel versions had a sales ratio of 58:42. Additionally, 32 per cent customers chose automatic and iMT variants.

In terms of features, 28 per cent of Kia Carens buyers purchased the sunroof-equipped variant, while 95 per cent of its total sales went to the seven-seat variant. To further cash-in on the brand name, Kia will introduce an EV derivative of the Carens in the coming months, followed by a mid-life facelift for the ICE version.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “The success of the Kia Carens is a testament to trust and innovation, driven by our deep understanding of the evolving needs of Indian families. With its advanced features, spacious interiors, and uncompromised safety, the Carens has redefined the family mover segment. Winning the trust of over two lakh families and with consistent monthly sales, this milestone reflects the Carens’ growing appeal. It motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence, delivering products that make every journey more comfortable, connected, and enjoyable”.