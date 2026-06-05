Kia Carens Prices Revised: New Prices Applicable With Immediate Effect

Prices now start at Rs. 11.02 lakh

Available in three versions

Kia has increased the prices for select models in its range with immediate effect. The Korean automobile company has hiked the prices of models, including the Syros, Carens, Sonet, and the Clavis EV. In this article, let us take a closer look at the changes for the Carens, the brand’s MPV.

The Carens, predecessor to the Carens Clavis, is offered in a single variant called Premium (O). That said, it is available in three versions, namely 1.5 Petrol MT 7S, 1.5 Diesel MT 7S, and 1.5 Petrol CNG 7S, all of which have witnessed a uniform upward revision of Rs. 2,000.

The Carens is now priced between Rs. 11.02 lakh and Rs. 12.88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While the Carens Clavis is the latest and fully loaded offering from Kia in this mainstream MPV space, the carmaker is likely to have retained the Carens with a target of selling it in the commercial segment.