Kia Carens Gravity variant launched in India at Rs. 12.10 lakh

The Seltos and Sonet also get Gravity variants

Kia India is about to kick start the festive season, and to celebrate its five-year anniversary in the country, the automaker has launched a new variant. This new variant is available in the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carens. For the latter, the Gravity variant is available with petrol and diesel engines at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.1 lakh

The Gravity variant of the Carens is positioned above the Premium (O) version. As for the features, this new variant brings a dash camera, sunroof, artificial black leather seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, leatherette door centre and armrests, LED reading lamps, and Gravity badges to the MPV.

Mechanically, the Kia Carens Gravity version is being offered with the 1.5-litre TGDi, 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Kia Carens Gravity: