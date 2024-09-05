CarWale
    Kia Carens Gravity variant launched in India at Rs. 12.10 lakh

    • Positioned above the Premium (O) version
    • The Seltos and Sonet also get Gravity variants

    Kia India is about to kick start the festive season, and to celebrate its five-year anniversary in the country, the automaker has launched a new variant. This new variant is available in the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carens. For the latter, the Gravity variant is available with petrol and diesel engines at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.1 lakh

    The Gravity variant of the Carens is positioned above the Premium (O) version. As for the features, this new variant brings a dash camera, sunroof, artificial black leather seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, leatherette door centre and armrests, LED reading lamps, and Gravity badges to the MPV.

    Mechanically, the Kia Carens Gravity version is being offered with the 1.5-litre TGDi, 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Kia Carens Gravity:

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    Kia Carens 1.5-litre petrol MTRs. 12.1 lakh
    Kia Carens 1.5-litre TGDi petrol iMTRs. 13.5 lakh
    Kia Carens 1.5-litre diesel MTRs. 14 lakh
    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.50 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.09 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.24 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.45 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.87 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.74 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.03 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.25 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.83 Lakh

