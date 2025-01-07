Kia Carens facelift spied again; new details leaked

Likely to be launched after Carens EV

Will get new dual-tone alloy wheels

Kia continues testing the facelifted Carens in India ahead of its debut that is expected to take place later this year. New spy shots shared on the web give us a fresh look at the upcoming MPV, revealing key details.

The spy images of the Kia Carens facelift reveal a single unit of the heavily camouflaged test mule. Visible elements include a fresh set of dual-tone alloy wheels, blind spot monitor, 360-degree camera, shark-fin antenna, new roof rails, and vertically stacked LED taillights.

Elsewhere, we can expect the 2025 Carens to come equipped with new front and rear bumpers, revised set of headlamps, new grille, and a tweaked tailgate. Also up for offer could be a set of LED light bars at the front and rear. The facelifted MPV will also spawn an EV derivative, details of which are available on our website.

A few other key features of the new Kia Carens could include an electric sunroof, Level 2 ADAS suite, ventilated front seats, and more. It can be safe to assume that the refreshed MPV will carry on with the same range of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with a range of gearbox options. Once launched, the Carens facelift will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti XL6, MG Hector Plus, and the Mahindra Scorpio N.

