CarWale
    AD

    Kia Carens EV Spied at a Charging Station: Launch Soon?

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    23,464 Views
    Kia Carens EV Spied at a Charging Station: Launch Soon?
    • Front fender-mounted charging port, aero wheels, and more
    • Kia Carens facelift is also in the works

    Kia India is stepping into the EV business with its mass-market cars. The Carens EV could be the first in line, as the model was spotted being tested in India a couple of months back. Now, the electric MPV was caught being charged in its home country, revealing key design details.

    Kia Carens EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The Kia Carens EV will remain marginally unchanged with regards to its silhouette, with similar design and exterior styling. However, there will be tell-tales to set it apart from the ICE version, including a blanked-off grille, front fender-mounted charging port, aero design for the alloy wheels, revised LED headlamps and DRLs, and redesigned tail lamps with a connecting light bar.

    Kia Carens EV Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the Carens EV could benefit from a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, redesigned dashboard layout, revised centre console with more storage, and upgraded infotainment and instrument panel with a new interface.

    Details regarding the powertrain, battery pack, and specifications are not out yet. However, we expect the Carens EV to get a battery pack that can have a claimed driving range of approximately 400-450km on a single charge. That said, the facelifted version of the Kia Carens is also in the works and could make its debut before the EV version.

    Kia Carens EV Image
    Kia Carens EV
    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Hyundai India to Hike Car Prices up to 3 Per Cent
     Next 
    MG M9 Colour Options Revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Carens EV Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • MUV/MPVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV/MPV Cars
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    26th Mar
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Aston Martin Vanquish
    Rs. 8.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    22nd Mar
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Rs. 4.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    18th Mar
    Volvo XC90
    Volvo XC90
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7
    Rs. 48.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Audi RS Q8 Performance
    Rs. 2.49 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kushaq facelift
    Skoda Kushaq facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens EV Spied at a Charging Station: Launch Soon?