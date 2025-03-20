Kia Carens EV Spied at a Charging Station: Launch Soon?

Front fender-mounted charging port, aero wheels, and more

Kia Carens facelift is also in the works

Kia India is stepping into the EV business with its mass-market cars. The Carens EV could be the first in line, as the model was spotted being tested in India a couple of months back. Now, the electric MPV was caught being charged in its home country, revealing key design details.

The Kia Carens EV will remain marginally unchanged with regards to its silhouette, with similar design and exterior styling. However, there will be tell-tales to set it apart from the ICE version, including a blanked-off grille, front fender-mounted charging port, aero design for the alloy wheels, revised LED headlamps and DRLs, and redesigned tail lamps with a connecting light bar.

In terms of features, the Carens EV could benefit from a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, redesigned dashboard layout, revised centre console with more storage, and upgraded infotainment and instrument panel with a new interface.

Details regarding the powertrain, battery pack, and specifications are not out yet. However, we expect the Carens EV to get a battery pack that can have a claimed driving range of approximately 400-450km on a single charge. That said, the facelifted version of the Kia Carens is also in the works and could make its debut before the EV version.