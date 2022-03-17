Kia Carens’ customers now entitled to new after-sales initiatives

- Two curated after-sales initiatives introduced for Carens customers

- Kia Carens records over 50,000 bookings

Last month, Kia India launched the Carens MPV in India and you can read more about it here. Now, to entice its buyers, the carmaker has rolled out a new ‘My Convenience Plus’ aftersales initiative exclusively for the Carens’ customers. Let us know more about it.

Under the ‘My Convenience Plus’ plan, the owners of the Carens MPV can choose from two after-sales packages – Luxury and Premium. The scheme offers several benefits like extended warranty, roadside assistance, inflation protection in service cost, tyre alloy protection, and periodic maintenance that will be valid across the country.

Other unique schemes for Carens’ buyers are Care Shield, Care Shield+, and engine protection. Where the Care Shield offers a no question asked accidental repair option, the Shield+ offers reimbursement of up to Rs1 lakh in case of a legal claim filed for an accident that covers a maximum of two events.

The Kia Carens has managed to gather over 50,000 bookings where the top-spec trims account for over 45 per cent. The Carens can be had across two engine options, eight colours, and five trims, details of which can be known here. We have driven the Kia Carens and you can read our detailed review here.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “Kia India has always strived to offer great products and services to our customers by providing them differentiated experience in everything we do. With unique sales and aftersales initiatives like My Convenience Plus and multiple new value propositions, we want to take the Kia brand experience closer to our customers. A car purchase is an emotional decision in our country, and it is our constant endeavour to ensure complete peace of mind to our customers at every step of their car ownership journey.”