CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Carens’ customers now entitled to new after-sales initiatives

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    183 Views
    Kia Carens’ customers now entitled to new after-sales initiatives

    - Two curated after-sales initiatives introduced for Carens customers

    - Kia Carens records over 50,000 bookings

    Last month, Kia India launched the Carens MPV in India and you can read more about it here. Now, to entice its buyers, the carmaker has rolled out a new ‘My Convenience Plus’ aftersales initiative exclusively for the Carens’ customers. Let us know more about it. 

    Kia Carens Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the ‘My Convenience Plus’ plan, the owners of the Carens MPV can choose from two after-sales packages – Luxury and Premium. The scheme offers several benefits like extended warranty, roadside assistance, inflation protection in service cost, tyre alloy protection, and periodic maintenance that will be valid across the country. 

    Kia Carens Dashboard

    Other unique schemes for Carens’ buyers are Care Shield, Care Shield+, and engine protection. Where the Care Shield offers a no question asked accidental repair option, the Shield+ offers reimbursement of up to Rs1 lakh in case of a legal claim filed for an accident that covers a maximum of two events. 

    The Kia Carens has managed to gather over 50,000 bookings where the top-spec trims account for over 45 per cent. The Carens can be had across two engine options, eight colours, and five trims, details of which can be known here. We have driven the Kia Carens and you can read our detailed review here.

    Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “Kia India has always strived to offer great products and services to our customers by providing them differentiated experience in everything we do. With unique sales and aftersales initiatives like My Convenience Plus and multiple new value propositions, we want to take the Kia brand experience closer to our customers. A car purchase is an emotional decision in our country, and it is our constant endeavour to ensure complete peace of mind to our customers at every step of their car ownership journey.”

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices from April 2022; new price list revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.81 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.47 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens’ customers now entitled to new after-sales initiatives