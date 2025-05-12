CarWale
    Kia Carens Clavis to be Launched in India on 23 May

    Haji Chakralwale

    Kia Carens Clavis to be Launched in India on 23 May
    • Will be offered in seven variants
    • To sit above the Carens as a premium offering

    Kia India has announced the launch date of the all-new Carens Clavis. This new MPV is based on the Carens and will sit above it as a premium offering. The prices are set to be revealed on 23 May, and our opinions on the new-age MPV will go live on our website and YouTube channel on 16 May.

    The Kia Carens Clavis will be offered in seven variants—HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+ (O), HTX, and HTX (O)—across six- and seven-seater options. As for the colour options, customers can choose from Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl, and Clear White.

    Mechanically, the powertrains have been carried over from the Carens, including a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Compared to the standard Carens, the Carens Clavis gets a larger infotainment screen, new dashboard layout with twin displays, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
