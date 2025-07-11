CarWale
    Kia Carens Clavis EV to Get i-pedal Technology

    Kia Carens Clavis EV to Get i-pedal Technology
    • India launch on 15 July
    • Expected to be offered with multiple battery pack options

    Ahead of its 15 July launch, it has been revealed that the Kia Carens Clavis EV will get the automaker's i-pedal driving technology. This also means it is now confirmed to get at least three stages of regenerative braking (like the Creta Electric) to be operated via paddle shifters across all variants. This also means the top-spec model is expected to get ADAS-linked regenerative braking.

    The i-pedal system, which is common for both Hyundai and Kia cars, is a one-pedal driving technology that allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate, and even brake with just the accelerator pedal under use. This is an effective system for recharging the batteries, especially in heavy traffic.

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Front Row Seats

    The Carens Clavis EV is Kia's first locally produced EV, and will join the likes of the EV9 and the EV6 in Kia's battery lineup. It is underpinned by a modified version of the parent company, Hyundai's K2 platform, and is expected to be offered with two battery pack options. Pictures of the cabin reveal that it will share much of its design, layout, and feature list with the ICE model.

    It will go up against cars like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, Mahindra BE6, as well as future models from Honda, Skoda, and Volkswagen.

    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
