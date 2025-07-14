Kia Carens Clavis EV Teased Ahead of Price Reveal Tomorrow

Will return a claimed range of 490km

Bookings likely to open later this week

Kia India has teased the upcoming Carens Clavis EV ahead of its launch scheduled to take place tomorrow. Bookings of the electric MPV, which is based on the recently updated Carens Clavis in the ICE avatar, are expected to commence later this week.

As seen in the teaser, the new Kia Carens Clavis EV will feature an LED light bar up front, three-pod LED headlamps, and a charging port on the fascia. Further, it will get the i-pedal regen technology and a seven-seat layout. It remains to be seen if Kia also offers a six-seat configuration with the model.

A few other key features of the 2025 Carens Clavis EV will include fog lights above the skid plate, new dual-tone alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, dual digital displays dominating the dashboard, floating centre console, roof-mounted rear AC vents, wireless mobile charger, and ambient lighting. Also up for offer will be the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology.

Kia has confirmed that the upcoming Carens Clavis electric will offer a range of up to 490km on a single charge. That said, the brand has remained tight-lipped about its power output and the size of the battery pack. We expect the latter to be a 51.4kWh unit, while a 42kWh unit is also likely to be offered.