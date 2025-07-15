Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India at Rs. 17.99 lakh

Bookings open from 22 July

Available in four variants across two powertrain options

Launched in India

The Kia Carens Clavis EV has been launched in India at Rs. 17.99 lakh (All India Ex-showroom). It is available in four variants, six colours and across two powertrains options. Bookings for this, the first in a segment, three-row vehicle, will open on 22 July.

Design highlights

As revealed by the first teaser, it follows the same exterior and interior design philosophy as its ICE sibling and will be offered only in both six-seat and seven-seat layouts. Some of the exterior highlights include the grille-less face, 16-inch and 17-inch aero design wheels and connected tail lamps that have become a signature of Kia range in recent times. The cabin has the same layout and dimensions, with some of the major highlights being the dual digital screens, seating layout and panoramic sunroof.

Powertrain options

The Clavis EV will be offered with a 51.4kWh(Extended Range) batter pack offering a claimed range of 490km and a 42kWh (Standard Range) battery pack offering a claimed range of 404km. This battery pack is mated to an electric motor producing 170bhp and 255Nm and powering the front wheels. Kia has included technologies like V2L, i-pedal and four-stage regenerative braking controlled via paddle shifters. Kia has enabled the battery pack to support both 7.4kWh and 11.2kWh fast chargers.

Feature list and safety package

The feature list is pretty comprehensive, and here is what you get on the top-spec model.

Level 2 ADAS

Dual digital screens

Powered and ventilated front seats

One-touch electric tumble for the second row

Connected car technology

Full LED light package

Power mirrors and IRVM

64-shade ambient lighting package

Multi-speaker music system

Charging network and warranty

All variants get six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme, speed sensing door locks, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and three-point seat belts for all occupants. This is the first locally produced EV from Kia, which will be backed by over 250 EV-ready service points and 100 dealerships that have been upgraded to retail EVs across the country. Kia is offering an 8-year/1.6 lakh warranty package for the vehicle.

Commenting on the announcement, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, said, “We are committed to leading the future of electric mobility through innovation, sustainability and a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. Over the years, we have built a strong global EV portfolio and are proud to bring that expertise to India. The Carens Clavis EV represents the next step in this journey. It is built on three core pillars — our proven global EV technology, advanced features that simplify the driving experience, and our unique RV philosophy that stands for movement, flexibility, and togetherness. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, India’s first Electric RV, has been thoughtfully built for a nation that moves with ambition and togetherness. Inspired by India, our first made-in-India electric vehicle carries forward the idea of ‘E-We’, defining a new way to move.”

Kia Carens Clavis EV Prices (All-India ex-showroom)

Kia Carens Clavis EV HTK+ Standard Range- Rs. 17.99 lakh

Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX Standard Range- Rs. 20.49 lakh

Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX Long Range- Rs. 22.49 lakh

Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX+ Long Range- Rs. 24.49 lakh