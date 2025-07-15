CarWale
    AD

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India at Rs. 17.99 lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    50,589 Views
    Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India at Rs. 17.99 lakh
    • Bookings open from 22 July
    • Available in four variants across two powertrain options

    Launched in India

    The Kia Carens Clavis EV has been launched in India at Rs. 17.99 lakh (All India Ex-showroom). It is available in four variants, six colours and across two powertrains options. Bookings for this, the first in a segment, three-row vehicle, will open on 22 July.

    Design highlights

    As revealed by the first teaser, it follows the same exterior and interior design philosophy as its ICE sibling and will be offered only in both six-seat and seven-seat layouts. Some of the exterior highlights include the grille-less face, 16-inch and 17-inch aero design wheels and connected tail lamps that have become a signature of Kia range in recent times. The cabin has the same layout and dimensions, with some of the major highlights being the dual digital screens, seating layout and panoramic sunroof.

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Dashboard

    Powertrain options

    The Clavis EV will be offered with a 51.4kWh(Extended Range) batter pack offering a claimed range of 490km and a 42kWh (Standard Range) battery pack offering a claimed range of 404km. This battery pack is mated to an electric motor producing 170bhp and 255Nm and powering the front wheels. Kia has included technologies like V2L, i-pedal and four-stage regenerative braking controlled via paddle shifters. Kia has enabled the battery pack to support both 7.4kWh and 11.2kWh fast chargers.

    Feature list and safety package

    The feature list is pretty comprehensive, and here is what you get on the top-spec model.

    Level 2 ADAS

    Dual digital screens

    Powered and ventilated front seats

    One-touch electric tumble for the second row

    Connected car technology

    Full LED light package

    Power mirrors and IRVM

    64-shade ambient lighting package

    Multi-speaker music system

    Charging network and warranty

    All variants get six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme, speed sensing door locks, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and three-point seat belts for all occupants. This is the first locally produced EV from Kia, which will be backed by over 250 EV-ready service points and 100 dealerships that have been upgraded to retail EVs across the country. Kia is offering an 8-year/1.6 lakh warranty package for the vehicle.

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the announcement, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, said, “We are committed to leading the future of electric mobility through innovation, sustainability and a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. Over the years, we have built a strong global EV portfolio and are proud to bring that expertise to India. The Carens Clavis EV represents the next step in this journey. It is built on three core pillars — our proven global EV technology, advanced features that simplify the driving experience, and our unique RV philosophy that stands for movement, flexibility, and togetherness. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, India’s first Electric RV, has been thoughtfully built for a nation that moves with ambition and togetherness. Inspired by India, our first made-in-India electric vehicle carries forward the idea of ‘E-We’, defining a new way to move.”

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Prices (All-India ex-showroom)

    Kia Carens Clavis EV HTK+ Standard Range- Rs. 17.99 lakh

    Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX Standard Range- Rs. 20.49 lakh

    Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX Long Range- Rs. 22.49 lakh

    Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX+ Long Range- Rs. 24.49 lakh

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Image
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Tesla Model Y Launched: Specs, Variants Explained
     Next 
    Vinfast Targets Opening 35 Dealerships Across India by End of 2025

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • MUV/MPVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 9.12 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 11.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV/MPV Cars
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Aug
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    21st Jul
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jul
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

    Rs. 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Clavis EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 19.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 19.09 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.12 Lakh
    PuneRs. 19.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 19.08 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 19.25 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 19.10 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.08 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 19.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched in India at Rs. 17.99 lakh