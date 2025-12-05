Kia Carens Clavis Diesel MT Real-world Mileage Tested

Brand claims 19.54kmpl

Diesel versions start at Rs. 13 lakh

The Kia Carens Clavis recently joined the CarWale fleet for a few days, and the very first test we conducted was the real-world fuel-efficiency run. The MPV arrived in its diesel-manual configuration, for which the brand claims an ARAI-certified efficiency of 19.54kmpl.

The Carens Clavis diesel range starts at Rs. 13 lakh, while the HTX variant we tested is priced at Rs. 18.78 lakh. Its 1.5-litre diesel engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, producing 114bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

In our test, the Carens Clavis returned 16.28kmpl in the city. Out on the highway, the MPV delivered an impressive 23.18kmpl, resulting in a combined efficiency figure of 18.01kmpl — a figure that is not far from Kia's claim.