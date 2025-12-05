CarWale
    Kia Carens Clavis Diesel MT Real-world Mileage Tested

    Haji Chakralwale

    Kia Carens Clavis Diesel MT Real-world Mileage Tested
    • Brand claims 19.54kmpl
    • Diesel versions start at Rs. 13 lakh

    The Kia Carens Clavis recently joined the CarWale fleet for a few days, and the very first test we conducted was the real-world fuel-efficiency run. The MPV arrived in its diesel-manual configuration, for which the brand claims an ARAI-certified efficiency of 19.54kmpl.

    The Carens Clavis diesel range starts at Rs. 13 lakh, while the HTX variant we tested is priced at Rs. 18.78 lakh. Its 1.5-litre diesel engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, producing 114bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

    Kia Carens Clavis Right Front Three Quarter

    In our test, the Carens Clavis returned 16.28kmpl in the city. Out on the highway, the MPV delivered an impressive 23.18kmpl, resulting in a combined efficiency figure of 18.01kmpl — a figure that is not far from Kia's claim.

    Kia Carens Clavis Image
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.08 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase Gets New Colour and Upholstery Options in India

