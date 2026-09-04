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    Kia Carens Clavis CNG Breaks Cover in India: Launch Likely Soon

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Kia Carens Clavis CNG Breaks Cover in India: Launch Likely Soon
    • Power output rated at 95bhp/123Nm
    • 60-litre single CNG cylinder tank

    Kia India introduced the Sorento SUV earlier today, with prices starting at Rs. 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At the same event, Kia took the chance to announce its future plans, one of which is the CNG-powered Carens Clavis.

    Kia Carens Clavis Front View

    Kia has revealed only select details of the Carens Clavis CNG. The model sources power from a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor paired with a six-speed manual unit, tuned to produce 95bhp and 123Nm in CNG mode. Additionally, this new offering has a single CNG cylinder tank with a capacity of 60 litres.

    Kia Carens Clavis Instrument Cluster

    While Kia has remained tight-lipped regarding the variant and colour options of the new Clavis CNG, a few key features visible in the car on display included projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED light bar at both ends, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights, and fog lights.

    Kia Carens Clavis Dashboard

    Inside, this lower-spec iteration of the Kia Clavis CNG comes equipped with a fully digital instrument console with a display for the CNG level, dedicated to switch between petrol and CNG modes, single CNG cylinder tank in the boot, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, manual AC, hill hold control, basic infotainment screen, dual-tone interior theme, blue insert for the dashboard, and a seven-seat configuration. It is unlikely that the six-seat derivative will be offered in the CNG avatar.

    Kia Carens Clavis Image
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
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    DelhiRs. 13.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.54 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.20 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.62 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.21 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.29 Lakh
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