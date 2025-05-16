CarWale
    Kia Carens Clavis ARAI-certified Mileage Revealed!

    • To be launched on 23 May
    • Will get three engine options

    Kia India will reveal the prices of the all-new Carens Clavis MPV on 23 May. Prior to the announcement, the brand has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures of the MPV.

    The Kia Carens Clavis will be available in three powertrain options – 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Listed below are the engine-wise mileage figures:

    Gearbox

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    6-speed MT

    15.95kmpl

    19.54kmpl

    6-speed iMT

    15.95kmpl

    -

    7-speed DCT

    16.66kmpl

    -

    6-speed AT

    -

    17.50kmpl

    Coming to the features, the new Carens Clavis will get a host of new tech over the Carens, which mainly includes 12.3-inch twin displays, revised dashboard layout, dashcam, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

    The all-new Carens Clavis will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and the Toyota Innova Crysta in the MPV segment.

    Kia Carens Clavis Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.69 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.24 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.47 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.69 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.75 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.36 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.43 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 13.06 Lakh

