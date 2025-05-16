Kia Carens Clavis ARAI-certified Mileage Revealed!

- To be launched on 23 May
- Will get three engine options
Kia India will reveal the prices of the all-new Carens Clavis MPV on 23 May. Prior to the announcement, the brand has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures of the MPV.
The Kia Carens Clavis will be available in three powertrain options – 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Listed below are the engine-wise mileage figures:
Gearbox
1.5-litre turbo petrol
1.5-litre diesel
6-speed MT
15.95kmpl
19.54kmpl
6-speed iMT
15.95kmpl
-
7-speed DCT
16.66kmpl
-
6-speed AT
-
17.50kmpl
Coming to the features, the new Carens Clavis will get a host of new tech over the Carens, which mainly includes 12.3-inch twin displays, revised dashboard layout, dashcam, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.
The all-new Carens Clavis will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and the Toyota Innova Crysta in the MPV segment.