Kia Carens Clavis ARAI-certified Mileage Revealed!

To be launched on 23 May

Will get three engine options

Kia India will reveal the prices of the all-new Carens Clavis MPV on 23 May. Prior to the announcement, the brand has revealed the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures of the MPV.

The Kia Carens Clavis will be available in three powertrain options – 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. Listed below are the engine-wise mileage figures:

Gearbox 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed MT 15.95kmpl 19.54kmpl 6-speed iMT 15.95kmpl - 7-speed DCT 16.66kmpl - 6-speed AT - 17.50kmpl

Coming to the features, the new Carens Clavis will get a host of new tech over the Carens, which mainly includes 12.3-inch twin displays, revised dashboard layout, dashcam, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

The all-new Carens Clavis will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and the Toyota Innova Crysta in the MPV segment.