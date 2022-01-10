CarWale
    Kia Carens bookings to open this week – What to expect?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    18,171 Views
    Kia Carens bookings to open this week – What to expect?

    - To offer several first-in-segment features 

    - To be offered in two petrol engines and one diesel engine option

    Kia Carens Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia India will officially open bookings for the Carens MPV on 14 January. The upcoming MPV will be available in both six and seven-seat options. The Carens will be the fourth Kia model to be introduced in the country. Interestingly, the upcoming MPV is also the first model to be introduced under the new design philosophy and the company claims that the vehicle will offer the longest wheelbase in its segment at 2,780mm.

    Kia Carens Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Kia Carens will be available in five variant options – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The fascia is highlighted by crown jewel LED headlamps with Star Map LED DRLs and a digital radiator grille with the Kia Signature Tiger face. The side profile is highlighted by plastic cladding and sharp edge lines. As for the rear, the vehicle gets wraparound split Star Map LED taillights and the three-dimensional chrome garnish on the bumper. To learn more about the Kia Carens in detail, click here.

    Kia Carens Left Side View

    The Kia Carens will be available in two petrol engines and one diesel engine option. The Smartstream G1.5 gets a six-speed manual transmission that produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. On the other hand, the SmartStream G1.4 T-GDi produces 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 3,320rpm. The turbo petrol engine will be available in both six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT. The diesel version offers a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT engine in both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options which will generate 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm.

    Kia Carens Steering Wheel

    Some of the top feature highlights in the Kia Carens include a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation with next-gen Kia Connect (66 connected car features), 64 colour cabin surround ambient mood lighting, and Bose premium sound system with eight speakers. Additionally, the upcoming vehicle will also offer ventilated front seats, SkyLight sunroof, one-touch easy electric tumble second-row seats, and more. To read about the top feature highlights in detail, click here.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
