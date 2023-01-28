CarWale

    Kia Carens Ambulance version — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Kia Motors India revealed two specialised versions of the Carens at the Auto Expo 2023. One has been modified for medical use, while the other for police use. Given that the Carens is a big and spacious MPV, it has proved capable in the role of a medical ambulance. Here's a picture gallery of the same depicting all the modifications that it gets in the new avatar.

    Kia Carens Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of cosmetic changes, the white shade of the Carens gets yellow and red coloured decals on it. Then, of course, there's the bold 'AMBULANCE' lettering on the front, sides, and rear. 

    Kia Carens Left Side View

    There's also a bright flashlight on the roof to alert or warn other vehicles on the road. Unlike a special emergency light that is placed on top of the police vehicle roof, this ambulance gets a fixed one.

    Kia Carens Second Row Seats

    Another important feature that can't be seen in pictures is a higher-capacity battery. It will be vital in powering all the life support medical equipment available inside the vehicle.

    Kia Carens Second Row Seats

    This equipment includes oxygen cylinders apart from other crucial devices. There's a dedicated space for a medical stretcher along with a medical staff seat beside the stretcher.

    Kia Carens Second Row Seats

    Kia hasn't mentioned by when the specialised versions of Carens will be made available. However, what we know is that these vehicles will be offered in both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

    Kia Carens Left Front Three Quarter
    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 10.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
