Kia Carens Ambulance version — Now in Pictures

Kia Motors India revealed two specialised versions of the Carens at the Auto Expo 2023. One has been modified for medical use, while the other for police use. Given that the Carens is a big and spacious MPV, it has proved capable in the role of a medical ambulance. Here's a picture gallery of the same depicting all the modifications that it gets in the new avatar.

In terms of cosmetic changes, the white shade of the Carens gets yellow and red coloured decals on it. Then, of course, there's the bold 'AMBULANCE' lettering on the front, sides, and rear.

There's also a bright flashlight on the roof to alert or warn other vehicles on the road. Unlike a special emergency light that is placed on top of the police vehicle roof, this ambulance gets a fixed one.

Another important feature that can't be seen in pictures is a higher-capacity battery. It will be vital in powering all the life support medical equipment available inside the vehicle.

This equipment includes oxygen cylinders apart from other crucial devices. There's a dedicated space for a medical stretcher along with a medical staff seat beside the stretcher.

Kia hasn't mentioned by when the specialised versions of Carens will be made available. However, what we know is that these vehicles will be offered in both petrol as well as diesel engine options.