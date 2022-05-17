CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia aiming for a C-segment EV for India in 2025

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    481 Views
    Kia aiming for a C-segment EV for India in 2025

    -Expected to be locally produced

    -SUV body style

    Kia is aiming toward a C-segment EV that will be launched in India in 2025. This EV will be locally produced and will mostly be in an SUV body style as it has been the most popular one for the last decade.

    In its official documents, Kia says that it will be a local strategic model and that along with introducing the car, will also create dedicated infrastructure to support the electric vehicle. With India suddenly showing a great interest in EVs, it is expected that along with individual players, manufacturers themselves will get into the game of charging accessories and infrastructure.

    Kia’s first step to making its presence felt will be the launch of the EV6 in India. Kia will only bring 100 units of the car (initially at least) via the CBU route and more than anything else, it will be a showcase of Kia’s prowess in terms of electric vehicles. We will be driving the car on 21 May with bookings opening for the same on 26 May.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Santro delisted from the official website

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Meridian
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Meridian

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 9.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia aiming for a C-segment EV for India in 2025