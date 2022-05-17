Kia aiming for a C-segment EV for India in 2025

-Expected to be locally produced

Kia is aiming toward a C-segment EV that will be launched in India in 2025. This EV will be locally produced and will mostly be in an SUV body style as it has been the most popular one for the last decade.

In its official documents, Kia says that it will be a local strategic model and that along with introducing the car, will also create dedicated infrastructure to support the electric vehicle. With India suddenly showing a great interest in EVs, it is expected that along with individual players, manufacturers themselves will get into the game of charging accessories and infrastructure.

Kia’s first step to making its presence felt will be the launch of the EV6 in India. Kia will only bring 100 units of the car (initially at least) via the CBU route and more than anything else, it will be a showcase of Kia’s prowess in terms of electric vehicles. We will be driving the car on 21 May with bookings opening for the same on 26 May.