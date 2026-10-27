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    JSW Motors: Our Anticipations for the First NEV Roster

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    JSW Motors: Our Anticipations for the First NEV Roster
    • Two EVs and two hybrids
    • Expected to launch in December, followed by more models

    JSW Motors will go official on 4 December this year. At this juncture, we already know that the company will partner with the Chinese carmaker, Chery Automobile, to sell NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) in India. Here is what we expect from its initial roster.

    Jetour T2

    The Jetour T2 could be the highlight SUV from the initial lineup. Traditionally a plug-in hybrid, it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 154bhp/220Nm. This is combined with a dual-motor setup and a 26.7kWh battery pack that delivers 221bhp/390Nm. The combination is paired with a 3DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) system, with a 137km EV-only range. While a facelift is out in China, India is likely to get the pre-facelift.

    JSW Jetour T2 Right Front Three Quarter

    Features include a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, dual-tone upholstery, 10.25-inch instrument cluster, ambient lights, 50W wireless charging pad, automatic climate control, air purifier, six-way powered driver seat and four-way powered passenger seat with memory, front-row ventilation, panoramic sunroof, front centre armrest with heating and cooling, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a rear armrest with cup holders.

    Jaecoo J5

    This SUV was spotted in India in both EV and PHEV versions. The EV churns out 207bhp/288Nm via an FWD motor paired with a 61kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 407km. 0-100kmph comes in 7.3 seconds, and charging rates stand at 11kW AC and 130kW DC. A petrol version was also spotted here, and it is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged motor paired with a 1.8kWh battery, which results in a cumulative output of 218bhp/295Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) system. With a price of 9,99,000 Philippine Pesos, it translates to Rs. 15.6 lakh in India. Expect a price of under Rs. 20 lakh, if at all it commands a premium. This should effectively rival the Renault Duster hybrid.

    JSW Jaecoo J5 Right Front Three Quarter
    Jaecoo J5 petrol spy shot by Rushlane

    Features include a closed-off grille, boxy silhouette, dual-tone alloys with aero inserts, 18-inch tyres, Jaecoo badge on a carbon fibre-finished accent, and a front right fender-mounted charging port. The cabin is all-black with fabric upholstery, has a clean dashboard with minimalist design, type-C ports, 64-colour ambient lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, twin wireless charging pad, 13.2-inch infotainment, column-mounted drive selector, and two rows of seating.

    iCAUR V23

    This 4.2-metre boxy electric SUV gets two mechanical combinations - a conservative version, as well as a high-performance version – of which the former gets 134bhp/180Nm 2WD setup paired with a 59.93kWh LFP battery, and the latter is powered by a 208bhp/292Nm dual-motor AWD setup paired with an 81.76kWh NMC battery. Claimed range goes up to 430km.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Features include internal grab handles, 15.4-inch QHD centre screen, column-mounted drive selector, faux leather-wrapped steering wheel and upholstery, powered front row, sun visor with vanity mirrors and illumination, and cup holders. The SUV has also won the 2026 Red Dot Design Award.

    We have also given glimpses of all three SUVs at the 2026 Indonesia Motor show. We are yet to know the nameplates these SUVs will take under the JSW umbrella.

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