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    JSW MG Motor Sells 7,508 Units in August, Posts 14 Per Cent YoY Growth

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    JSW MG Motor Sells 7,508 Units in August, Posts 14 Per Cent YoY Growth
    • MG ADAPT-based New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) introduced
    • Presence across compact, mid-size, and ultra-premium segments

    JSW MG Motor India sold 7.508 cars in August 2026, posting 14 per cent YoY growth compared to the previous year. With vehicles like the Comet, Hector, Windsor EV, Astor, ZS EV, Majestor, M9, Cyberster, and the newly introduced Tomahawk EV and PHEV, the carmaker is now present across multiple segments.

    MG also came up with an NEV (New Energy Vehicle) platform, called ADAPT. This one supports EV, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and range extender (REEV) architectures. Two powertrains (EV and PHEV) have been introduced with the Hector Tomahawk three-row SUV. The Tomahawk EV has started dispatching to dealerships, and it starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh + Rs. 4.9/km (BaaS), while the outright price comes to Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 201bhp/310Nm motor paired with a 69.2kWh battery, returning a range of 517km. The PHEV also gets a BaaS option, with a price of Rs. 21.79 lakh + Rs. 3.20/km as battery rental. An outright purchase costs Rs. 25.69 lakh.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Windsor EV has been MG’s bestseller for a while now. Powered by a 134bhp/200Nm motor and 38kWh/52.9kWh battery pack options, it is a sought-after offering for the space and value it offers. The carmaker also has a flagship lineup – MG Select. This chain currently retails two EVs – the M9 MPV and the Cyberster coupe.

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