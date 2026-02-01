CarWale
    JSW MG Motor India Sells 4.8k Units in Jan ‘26, Posts 9 Per Cent YoY Growth

    Dwij Bhandut

    JSW MG Motor India Sells 4.8k Units in Jan ‘26, Posts 9 Per Cent YoY Growth
    • Strong demand for MG Select models
    • Majestor unveil on 12 February

    JSW MG Motor India posted a 9 per cent YoY growth, retailing 4,843 units in January 2026. The carmaker noted that India’s bestselling EV, the Windsor, continues to drive strong demand in the carmaker’s India portfolio.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Hector has also shown a relatively high demand influx in the carmaker’s ICE inventory. Moreover, strong demand was attributed to the flagship MG Select offerings – the Cyberster and the M9 MPV, of which the former also recently got a new Irises Cyan paint option.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    The MG Windsor EV, the bestselling EV in India, gains high praise for its sense of space, aggressive price, and adequate range. Moreover, the start of 2026 seems to be an ICE battle for MG, given the much-needed Hector facelift, and the upcoming M9 SUV, which will directly take on the Toyota Fortuner. Set to be offered in a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel configuration, the SUV will churn out 213bhp/478Nm as opposed to the Fortuner’s 2.8L 201bhp/500Nm motor.

